$85 crab cocktail? $15 popcorn? Super Bowl concession prices are out of control

No one goes into the Super Bowl expecting to get a bargain on food, but some of the items for sale in Miami still managed to boggle the mind.

As the wait before the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs continued, some noticed just what prices that Hard Rock Stadium was commanding for even the most simple of stadium food.

Starting off, how about $15 for your basic popcorn? Want to add a soda? That’ll add up to a full $30. At that point, just go for the burger and beer, if you’re into that.

Super Bowl concessions prices pic.twitter.com/jJ1RcbTue1 — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) February 2, 2020

Most underrated part of that menu: $3 for a cup of cheese.

Things didn’t get much better at some of the stadium’s more exotic food options. The award for most expensive menu item goes to crab claw cocktail, coming in at a whopping $85.

There’s also a $34 Cubano sausage, $25 glass of champagne and $12 basic hot dog.

What’s on the menu at #SBLIV? A look at some of the options... pic.twitter.com/iGA321oVek — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 2, 2020

None of this should be surprising and very few are going to pity the kind of people who can shell out the thousands needed for a Super Bowl trip these days, but it’s still quite something to see just how high stadium food prices can rise.

Oh well, they can’t all be in Atlanta.

Want to eat at the Super Bowl? Be ready to pay up. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

