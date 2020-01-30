Super Bowl LIV: LeSean McCoy says, ‘We want to do this for Andy’

As LeSean McCoy prepares to play in his first Super Bowl, he said this week that he still speaks frequently with his former Eagles teammates, guys who played for Andy Reid. And Shady obviously talks with his Chiefs teammates every day.

They all have one thing in common: They want to see Big Red get his first ring.

"We want to do this for Andy," McCoy said to reporters in Miami.

Just within the last week, McCoy said he has spoken with Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson and he's still in touch with Fletcher Cox and many of his former teammates from Philadelphia.

For Shady, who had never won a playoff game before this season, winning a Super Bowl would be sweet. Winning it with Reid would be even sweeter.

I'll tell you what, that would mean the world to me and to a lot of guys on this team. But also to a lot of former players that played with Coach Reid, they really want him to win. We know how hard he works at this. "I remember when I was in Philly, the first time I ever saw a coach stay the night at the office. I thought that was crazy. He have a blowup bed, he'll work, work, go to sleep, get up. And he's always been like a father figure to a lot of players. We have a lot of respect for him. "I think the last two weeks, I've had so many former players who played under Coach Reid, even coaches from different teams, talk about ‘Dang, man, we want Andy to get a ring. He deserves it.' And we feel that. I'm sure this Super Bowl, obviously a lot of Chief fans will be cheering for us, cheering for Coach Reid, but a lot of former players from different teams that's retired even playing for other teams will be cheering for him as well.

McCoy, 31, notices plenty of differences in Reid now compared to when he was a rookie back in 2009. For one, Reid is still a big guy, but he's slimmed down. Shady said when he got to Kansas City this year, he joked to Reid that he wasn't as big as he was used to.

And McCoy said Reid has been letting his personality loose a little more at this stage of his coaching career.

"Even some of the clothes he wears now are a little more stylish," McCoy said. "Some of the music we listen to at practice, he'll bob his head."

After McCoy was released by the Bills this summer, he had conversations with a few teams but the conversation with Reid was different. They didn't really talk about football. It felt like home, so he went to Kansas City.

It's funny. McCoy played four seasons for Reid in Philadelphia and went to one Pro Bowl. He had two Pro Bowl appearances in two seasons under Chip Kelly. But there's clearly no love lost between McCoy and Chip, who traded McCoy to Buffalo and broke up a group of Eagles who were close.

"We've had tons of group chats about Chip," McCoy said. "But we all stayed tight and we're all good friends."

McCoy obviously doesn't like Chip, but he loves Andy. In fact, most of his former players love him.

And that's why they're all going to be rooting for him on Sunday, including the guys on the field.

"Yeah, he deserves it," McCoy said. "You talk about winning games, being a great coach. If you look at just his coaching tree that he's been a part of. A lot of guys are getting jobs because of Coach Reid. So it's only right for him to get a championship. He's done a lot for this league, he really has."

