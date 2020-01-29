Super Bowl LIV: Jerry Jones leaves bus in Dallas, arrives to Miami in his 357-foot yacht

It’s a tradition in Indianapolis every year during the NFL scouting combine: at night, outside of the city’s steakhouses and likely the Marriott, the blue-star emblazoned custom bus belonging to Jerry Jones sits waiting for the Dallas Cowboys owner and his guests.

But this week, Jones arrived in Miami for Super Bowl LIV in a different mode of transportation.

Bravo Eugenia

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones’ 357-foot mega-yacht, the “Bravo Eugenia”, pulled into PortMiami this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives in Miami for @SuperBowl LIV aboard his 357-ft. mega-yacht. https://t.co/cWuejhAdxj pic.twitter.com/zwwR7TBExl — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 29, 2020

According to Forbes, the Bravo Eugenia set Jones back a mere $250 million — far more than the $150 million he paid to buy the Cowboys in 1989.

It also has a spa with sauna, steam room, massage room and plunge pool, a complete gym, and two helicopter pads, natch.

According to its builder, Oceanco, the Bravo Eugenia was named the Yacht of the Year for 2019 at the World Yacht Trophy Award ceremony in Cannes.

Not surprisingly, Jones’ yacht is bigger than those of Jacksonville’s Shad Khan, whose “Kismet” is 312 feet, Washington’s Dan Snyder, whose “Lady S” is 305 feet (but does have a first-in-the-yachting-world two-story IMAX theater), and virtually dwarfs Atlanta owner Arthur Blank’s “DreAMBoat,” which is just 295 feet.

The NFL’s billionaire owners: just like you and me.

Jerry Jones' 357-foot yacht is in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: