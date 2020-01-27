Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs players touch down in Miami wearing Hawaiian shirts to honor Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is fond of Hawaiian shirts.

Pretty much any photo of the 61-year-old Los Angeles native taken during the offseason features him wearing one of the colorful, usually flower-festooned button-downs. He sticks out like a tropical thumb in the annual coaches’ group photo at the spring NFL meetings.

On Sunday, his players paid homage to their coach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mahomes, Mathieu lead the parade

The Chiefs touched down at Miami International Airport for Super Bowl LIV, and as players descended the stairs to the tarmac it was a bright parade.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Travis Kelce and others were in white Hawaiian shirts with red palm fronds, while some players chose their own Hawaiian tops, all in a nod to Reid’s love of the ultimate Dadwear.

Reid, however, landed in South Florida in a dark suit though he posed with his smiling players.

Surely he packed at least one or two of his favorite shirts for this week.

Kansas City Chiefs players pose with coach Andy Reid upon the team's arrival in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)

More from Yahoo Sports: