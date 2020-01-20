Super Bowl LIV: 49ers will wear white jerseys, gold pants vs. Chiefs

Despite a report in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s NFC Championship that the San Francisco 49ers would push to wear their all-white throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIV, they’ll be wearing their usual road uniform.

Gold pants, white jerseys

Via NBCSports Bay Area, the 49ers will be in their standard white jersey, gold pants for the February 2 game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the “home” team for the game and will wear their red jerseys. The home team designation flips back-and-forth between the two conferences.

Celebrate: The San Francisco 49ers will wear gold pants and white tops in Super Bowl LIV. (AP/Tony Avelar)

The last two times the Niners wore the white top, gold pant combination in the Super Bowl, in Super Bowl XVI against Cincinnati and Super Bowl XXIV against Denver, they won the championship.

Unclear if San Francisco petitioned

It is unclear if San Francisco petitioned the NFL to wear its all-white throwback uniforms.

The Athletic reported on Sunday night that the team would make a push to wear those uniforms, which they wore in Week 17 this season, in the Super Bowl.

They’re the kits San Francisco wore in the 1994 season, the NFL’s 75th anniversary season, when teams wore throwbacks in designated weeks. But when the Niners went on a winning streak, they continued wearing them, including in Super Bowl XXIX, when they beat the San Diego Chargers.

