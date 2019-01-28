Super Bowl LIII predictions: Vikings star has simple reason for picking Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph knows what it's like to lose to the New England Patriots. His Vikings were soundly beaten by Tom Brady and Co. in December at Gillette Stadium.

Rudolph also played the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, during the regular season. Minnesota lost to L.A. as well. However, the veteran tight end is picking the Patriots to win Sunday and claim their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, and his reasoning is pretty logical.

"I've learned throughout my career you just don't bet against the @Patriots."@Vikings TE @KyleRudolph82 can't help but pick TB12 and the Pats to win #SBLIII!



📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/pZvCWLVXwg



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2019

There will be many more predictions to come over the course of the week. The picks have been pretty evenly split, at least so far. Rudolph, however, is one of a few active players to pick the Patriots. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, whose team lost to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round a few weeks ago, also predicted a Pats victory.

