Super Bowl LIII predictions: NFL Network analysts make their Patriots-Rams picks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta is only one week away, and predictions for the game are starting to roll in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Many of NFL Network's analysts already have made their picks for Patriots-Rams, and several of them are backing the NFC champions to deny Tom Brady a sixth championship.

Reggie Bush not only picked the Patriots to win, he thinks New England will get the job done by two or three touchdowns.

It's not too surprising to see these other analysts pick against the Patriots. After all, many ex-players now in the media have suffered losses (including playoff defeats) to Brady and Bill Belichick. James Jones also picked against the Patriots in their AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he clearly didn't see enough in that game to sway his opinion in favor of New England.

The Patriots have been using media criticism to give them extra motivation throughout the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising if these NFL Network picks provide some added fuel throughout the week.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.