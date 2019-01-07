Super Bowl LIII odds revealed for 8 remaining playoff teams

And then there were eight.

A chaotic spate of wild card games has whittled the NFL postseason field down to four exciting matchups for this weekend's divisional round.

The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will return from their bye weeks to take on lower-seeded opponents who reigned supreme during wild card weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Contrary to the last set of Super Bowl odds, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are no longer this postseason's largest underdog – and even the top of the list saw a bit of a shake-up.

Which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy come February? Take a look at the most likely victors below, via Vegas Insider and FiveThirtyEight: