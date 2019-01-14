Super Bowl LIII odds: Rams, Patriots have daunting tasks ahead of them

Death, taxes and the New England Patriots making it to the AFC Championship Game.

After the AFC and NFC divisional round games on Saturday and Sunday, only four teams remain in the NFL playoffs – and they're exactly the teams you'd expect.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from each conference reigned supreme over the weekend, setting up two matchups for the ages this upcoming weekend: the Patriots, last season's runner-up, will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, while the New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Vegas Insider, Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta will feature the top seeds from each conference. The Rams, once the league's last-remaining undefeated team, are suddenly at the bottom of the pack looking up, and the Patriots are relishing their new role of "underdog."

Take a look below at each remaining team's odds of making it to and winning Super Bowl LIII.