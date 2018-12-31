Super Bowl LIII odds for each NFL playoff team revealed

Well, it took until the last game of the season, but the NFL playoff picture is finally set.

Several familiar faces, including last year's Super Bowl champion and runner-up in the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, have once again reached the postseason. However, there are also some surprise teams making playoff appearances, hoping to knock off the powerhouse rosters they've been staring up at all season long.

According to Vegas Insider, it's crowded at the top of the playoff picture. The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs may be the most heavily favored, but the Chicago Bears and ever-present Patriots aren't too far behind.

As for the bottom of the pack, the Eagles are a long shot to repeat as champions – but stranger things have certainly happened.

Click through below to see each NFL playoff team's odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3.