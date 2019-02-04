Super Bowl LIII: Celebrity sightings around Atlanta

Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams has celebrities from around the country in Atlanta. Catch the top shots of the stars in Atlanta for the big game.

Robert Kraft and Cardi B attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Conor McGregor, Irish mixed martial artist, awaits the start of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) Conor McGregor’s son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., on the field prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Cardi B attends Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Julius Erving attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Jamie Foxx, right, watches the teams warm up, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Dj Envy, Kevin Hart and Meek Mill attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Joe Montana attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Actor Keegan-Michael Key attends GQ 2019 NFL Honors After Party at Gallery 874 on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Dr. Oz and Peyton Manning attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Aaron Judge attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ashanti attends Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Usain Bolt attends Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Lil Jon attends Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ludacris attends Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Gladys Knight (L) and Aaron Loggins attend the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (L-R) Rappers Ludacris, Jeezy and Rick Ross attends Jeezy Super Brunch at Simon’s Restaurant on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Actress Ellie Kemper attends Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Kevin Hart is interviewed prior to the start of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) Conor McGregor, Irish mixed martial artist, awaits the start of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)