Super Bowl latest odds: best bets as New England Patriots take on LA Rams

Tom Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy after New England Patriots won the 2017 Super Bowl - AP

American football's biggest game rolls into Atlanta on Sunday as the New England Patriots attempt to further cement their legacy against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII (That’s 53 by the way).

For the past year, the Patriots’ detractors have questioned whether this team is good enough to again go the distance but here they are, in their third straight Super Bowl, confounding their critics.

This year, 41-year-old superstar quarterback Tom Brady and veteran head coach Bill Belichick have again found a way to win, but in this year’s Super Bowl years of knowledge will be put to the test by the next generation.

Sean McVay, 33, became the youngest head coach in modern history when appointed by the Rams in 2017 and he has superbly guided 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, who is only in his third year in the NFL, through the minefield of the playoffs.

Will experience outweigh talent?

A tight game

According to bookmakers this is a tough game to call with the New England Patriots marginal favourites. The Patriots are 5/7 to come out on top, with the Rams priced at 6/5, so the game could be decided by fine margins. Jared Goff will need to step up on his performances in the last two playoff matches, with the QB completing just 58 per cent of his pass attempts, throwing one touchdown pass and one interception. That pass-completion rate is six percentage points off his average during the regular season and he will need to improve on that, particularly as Belichick is likely to attempt to shut down the running game to ratchet up the pressure.

LA Rams quarterback Jared Goff is put under pressure by the New Orleans Saints Credit: USA Today

The Rams’ gameplan will also be to make things uncomfortable for the opposing quarterback as Brady is brilliant when given time in the pocket. The Rams have some great pass rushers and Brady will be aware of the dangers posed by Aaron Donald, who broke the record for the number of sacks by a defensive tackle this year, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.

There could also be more upside to relying on Sean McVay to surprise with his gameplan than Belichick. McVay is considered an offensive genius by those who have worked with him and will surely have worked on some plays to shift the momentum at any given moment.

Incidentally, The Rams are +2.5 on the handicap, which means that if they were to lose the game by 2 points then you would still pick up your money.

Total points

The spread for this game is set at around 57 points and the trend in recent Super Bowls is towards a high-scoring encounter, with the points in the last 10 games averaging 53.

The Patriots were involved in the highest scoring Super Bowl in history when losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles last year and their playoff wins this season against the LA Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs have featured 137 points, an average of nearly 70.

The Rams’ playoff games have had fewer points, with 52 in the clash against the Dallas Cowboys and 49 in the NFC championship game with New Orleans.

With the Rams having kept the Cowboys and the Saints to just 23 and 22 points respectively, there could be every reason to take a punt on under 57 points at 10/11.

Highest scoring quarter

The points per quarter breakdown makes for interesting reading when looked through the prism of Super Bowls in the last decade. In the last 10 years, the first quarter has never produced the most points, while the remaining three quarters or more or less equally split, with the second and fourth quarters producing the most points on three occasions and the third quarter coming out on top four times.

Unsurprisingly, the first quarter is the outsider to produce the most points at 6/1 but a bet could be suggested by drilling down into the last three Super Bowls contested by the Patriots in 2018, 2017 and 2015.

In every one of those matches, the first quarter was the lowest-scoring quarter, with the games in 2015 and 2017 producing zero points. The second quarter also contained most points with 22 points in 2018, 24 points in 2017 and 28 points in 2015. Interestingly, the Patriots were outscored in two of those, conceding 13 points to Philadelphia last year, 21 points to Atlanta in 2017 and 14 to Seattle in 2015.

With that in mind, the 6/4 about the second quarter to have most points could attract some money.

Todd Gurley celebrates scoring a touchdown for the LA Rams Credit: AP

First touchdown

There is plenty of offensive talent to choose from when attempting to identify those players who could score the first touchdown of the game.

The first position to focus on is running back. Todd Gurley was named NFL offensive player of the year in 2017 and led the league in touchdowns this year. He is priced at 7/1 to score the first touchdown but the value call could be to oppose him given that he was mostly benched during the Rams' conference championship win over New Orleans. His opposing number Sony Michel has scored six touchdowns this season and is the same price as Gurley, but better Patriots bets could be James White and Julian Edelman. Running back White is also used as a receiver and is priced at 9/1, while Edelman scored six touchdowns in the regular season and has previously scored in a Super Bowl. He is 11/1 to score first.

An interesting outsider for the Rams could well be Tyler Higbee. The tight end has scored two touchdowns this season, including in the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints and could provide a touch of value at around 25/1.

Most valuable player

This award is generally given to the winning quarterback, with 12 of the 19 recipients since 2000 playing in that position.

With the Patriots slight favourites to win the Super Bowl, it is no surprise that Tom Brady is favourite to win the award this year at 13/10. Five-time Super Bowl winner Brady has been named MVP on four occasions, with only wide receiver Deion Branch in 2005 beating Brady to the honour when he has been on the winning side.

Unsurprisingly, Rams QB Jared Goff is second-favourite to win the award at 5/2. That could be a good bet as Goff will have to be outstanding if his team are to prevail, with the Patriots likely to attempt to shut down the Rams’ running game.

Running backs Todd Gurley for the Rams and Sony Michel for the Patriots, who both played college football for Georgia, are next in the market at 10/1 and 14/1 respectively. However, it’s been 31 years since a running back has scooped this award and tactical masterclasses from Belichick and McVay could prevent them from performing at their peak.

Last year’s defensive player of the year Aaron Donald could appeal to some backers at 22/1. Defensive tackle Donald has broken the record for the number of sacks for a player in his position this year and could be a contender if the game is tighter than many expect.

Emotional punters may be interested in Rob Gronkowski, who could well be playing his last game. He is priced at 33/1 to be named MVP, but no tight end has ever won the award.

Weird and wonderful bets

The Super Bowl also provides the chance for punters to get stuck in to plenty of novelty bets from the coin toss to the clothing worn by Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine. Here are just a few to catch the eye.

Length of national anthem

Gladys Knight has been given the honour of singing The Star Spangled Banner at this year's Super Bowl and you can take 10/11 on the soul superstar to take more or less than 1min 49.5sec to get through the song. Happily, if you venture on to Youtube, you can find a clip from 1991 of Gladys Knight singing the national anthem in 1min 43sec. In that version she holds the last note for a few seconds and, in the hope that 28 years on, the vocal cords may not be quite as strong, under 1min 49.5secs could get you off to a winning start before a ball is even touched.



Maroon 5's first song

Maroon 5 provide the half time entertainment at this year's Super Bowl and it is possible to bet on the first song they will perform during the half-time show.



Now, I am far from the ideal person to be writing about this particular market, given that I thought Maroon 5 was the name of one of the early aborted attempts to get to the moon, but extensive research has been undertaken on your behalf.

Bookmakers make What Lovers Do, Maroon 5's first song released from their latest album, favourite to be played first at 2/1. However, their biggest hit has undoubtedly been One More Night, which topped America's Billboard 100 hits for nine weeks in 2012. That song is 5/1 to be played first.

Gatorade colour tipped over winning coach

There is a tradition at the Super Bowl whereby an entire vat of Gatorade is thrown over the winning coach by successful players. If confused, think David Bentley in his underpants dumping iced water over Harry Redknapp during his post-match interview after Tottenham qualified for the Champions League in 2010.



Since Super Bowl 35, the colour of the Gatorade has only matched the colour of the team strip's twice, but one of those was tipped on Belichick four years ago. The Pats will be wearing white, with clear Gatorade available at 7/2. Blue, which the Rams will wear is priced at 4/1 this year.

However, if you fancy the Patriots to win, it is worth bearing in mind that there is a chance there will be no shower for their head coach, with Belichick receiving no dousing after three of his Super Bowl wins. Orange seems to be the go-to colour for NFC champions in recent years, if you fancy the Rams. That colour is priced at 7/2.