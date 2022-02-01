Super Bowl: Joe Burrow vs Matthew Stafford is the second time No. 1 picks will face off

Plenty of great storylines ahead when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in the Super Bowl.

The top one revolves around former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. He becomes the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to lead his team to a Super Bowl in his first two seasons. They needed an epic 18-point comeback to put themselves in this position. Never count out the Legend of Burrow.

Neither quarterback in this game was with their current teams just two years ago. Burrow was drafted in the 2020 NFL draft and Matthew Stafford was dealt by the Detroit Lions to LA this past offseason. Now the two quarterbacks that were selected No. 1 overall will face off in the biggest game of the year. This is only the second time in the Super Bowl era that this occurred.

For just the second time in history, two No. 1 overall QBs will face off in the Super Bowl ⚔️ Which matchup will be better when all is said and done? pic.twitter.com/uMzVqmmRsA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 31, 2022

The recurring theme is that all four quarterbacks are from the SEC. In Super Bowl 50 it was Cam Newton (Auburn) facing Peyton Manning (Tennessee). In Super Bowl LVI, we have Matthew Stafford (Georgia) facing Joe Burrow (LSU). What is even more ironic is that in both instances we have an SEC West quarterback facing an SEC East quarterback. Let’s just call it the SEC Championship 2.0.

Four other former Tigers will be playing in the game as well. Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin join Burrow in representing the Bengals. Odell Beckham Jr and Andrew Whitworth will represent the Rams as former Bayou Bengals.

