Super Bowl inactives: No surprises for 49ers, Chiefs in rematch

Super Bowl inactives: No surprises for 49ers, Chiefs in rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII, and the 49ers enter their championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs fully healthy.

There were no surprises Sunday when both teams released their lists of inactive players, though Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney won't suit up and is a healthy scratch for the game. He has not played since Dec. 17. Kansas City left guard Joe Thuney was placed on IR.

For San Francisco, rookie receiver Ronnie Bell is inactive, as well as T.Y. McGill and Alex Barrett, who both were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Here are the 49ers' inactives:

And here is the full list of Chiefs inactives:

Here are our inactives for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/xqWTfmybk8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast