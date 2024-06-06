Super Bowl hero wide receiver Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s like Mecole Hardman never left.

The wide receiver who caught the game-winning pass in overtime in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII triumph is re-signing with the Chiefs, according to multiple reports and confirmed by The Star.

Hardman’s 3-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes ended Super Bowl LVIII and capped a memorable year for the Chiefs’ second-round draft pick in 2019.

Veteran WR Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source.



A hero in Super Bowl LVIII after a brief stint with the #Jets, Hardman is back in Kansas City.

After spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman signed with the New York Jets. But he caught one pass in five weeks and was traded back to the Chiefs.

He finished with the season with 14 receptions for 118 yards. But in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, he caught a 52-yard pass, and the touchdown was his first of the season.

Hardman has 165 receptions and 16 touchdowns in the regular season during his Chiefs career.

In 2024, Hardman will be the player with the most Chiefs experience among the wide receivers. He joins a group that includes newcomers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy. Among others on the roster are Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice.

Hardman also could be used as a return specialist. He was a Pro Bowl kick returner as a rookie.