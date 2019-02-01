Super Bowl hard to watch for family of late NFL great

Miami (AFP) - When the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl this Sunday, Matt Morrall will think of the anguished final years of his father's life.

Earl Morrall, a winner of two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins during a 21-year NFL career, died in 2014 at the age of 79, and was later found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the neuro-degenerative condition which has affected many former players.

In his office in Fort Lauderdale, Matt Morrall proudly displays a sculpture of an American footballer, one of two MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards his father received during a career which ended in 1976 are a four-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Morrall's career highlights include playing a key part of the revered 1972 Dolphins, who were crowned Super Bowl champions with a perfect 17-0 record, the only undefeated season in NFL history.

"My dad had a 21-year NFL career and as part of that, he suffered multiple blows to the head," Morrall told AFP.

"At that time they didn't protect the quarterbacks as they do now."

Matt, a 61-year-old lawyer, says the last five or six years of his father's life were spent battling multiple conditions associated with CTE -- early onset of dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.

The hardest part for the Morrall family was watching Earl lose his ability to speak clearly and express himself.

"My dad had a voice you could hear over the crowd noise on a football game when somebody was running, you could hear him say 'Run, run,'," Matt Morrall said.

"You could hear that voice on the TV set. But he had suffered vocal paralysis as part of the Parkinsons. He became less animated because of the Alzheimer's, CTE and the difficulties of expressing himself.

"He went from being a vibrant individual and in a few short years went from 240 pounds to weigh 146 pounds. He couldn't eat or swallow, he couldn't basically take care of himself at the age of 79, which is not that old anymore."

- Safety measures -

Earl Morrall's case is one of dozens of high profile examples of CTE, which has haunted the National Football League since the first cases began to be diagnosed in the 2000s.

Several studies have drawn a link between the disease and repeated head injuries of the kind commonly suffered by players in the violent arena of the NFL.

A July 2017 study which analysed brain tissue of 111 dead former NFL players found evidence of CTE in 110 of them.

The NFL meanwhile agreed to pay more than 1 billion dollars to players suffering from CTE in a landmark settlement in 2016 which followed a lawsuit.

The league has also moved to eliminate the most dangerous kinds of hits from the game, clamping down on helmet-to-helmet tackles this season.

The move may be responsible for a 30% drop-off in concussions this season, with the number of cases falling from 190 in 2017 to 135 in 2018.

"We're certainly pleased with the progress on concussion reduction," Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president for health and safety, said. "There is a lot more work to do."

Yet despite the decline, Matt Morrall believes more could be done.

While he sees positives from competitive football, he says children should not play full contact versions of the sport until they enter high school.

"I don't believe kids should be playing tackle football until they reach high school," Morrall said.

"Football has a place in everybody's life. It is something that teaches great life lessons, something you can use your entire life. But I'd like to see the kids protected and the rules being expanded to protect everybody."