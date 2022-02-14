Super Bowl 2022 halftime show live: Updates as Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar to perform

Fans are preparing to watch one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows in years, with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige all headlining.

The 2022 Super Bowl takes place tonight (13 February) at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the first time that the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US – will return to the Los Angeles area.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for kick off at 6.30pm ET, or 11.30pm GMT for UK viewers. While it is subject to change, the halftime show generally begins at around 8pm ET(1am GMT).

Viewers can watch the game on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

The game will also be broadcast online via the BBC website and Sky Go app.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.

Last year, The Weeknd delivered an acclaimed set at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl halftime show key points

Eminem admits headlining Super Bowl halftime show is ‘f***ing nerve-wracking'

Super Bowl 2022: Every trailer to expect during the game

Mickey Guyton performs the US national anthem in historic moment

Dr Dre says Super Bowl 2022 halftime show will open doors for hip hop

How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

Simpsons episode goes viral for ‘predicting’ Super Bowl 2022 winner

00:48 , Roisin O'Connor

A series of The Simpsons stills shared online convinced people that the animated series once predicted a win for the Super Bowl underdogs.

The stills are taken from the eighth episode of season 16, which is titled “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”. Originally broadcast in February 2005, the Super Bowl-themed episode arrived after the New England Patriots won for the third time.

The episode sees Homer become a viral sensation thanks to a victory dance filmed by Ned Flanders, which is then put on the internet by Comic Book Guy.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

00:46 , Roisin O'Connor

For those of you tuning in from home, here’s a reminder of how to watch the halftime show and all the key times

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

00:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Snoop Dogg has said he doesn’t plan on getting nervous until after he’s performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper is headlining the event in Los Angeles on Sunday 13 February alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige and Eminem.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” he told the Associated Press.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he explained. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation.

“After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Marvel Studios releases new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

00:41 , Roisin O'Connor

The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows

00:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Super Bowl fans are gearing up to watch some of hip-hop’s biggest names headline the 2022 halftime show.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 13 February at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as Sky Sports.

Asides from the game itself, the biggest talking point of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists – from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry – have entertained fans at the stadium.

Mickey Guyton performs 'incredible' national anthem for Super Bowl viewers

00:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show lineup decisions are questionable post-#MeToo

00:34 , Roisin O'Connor

While hip-hop fans are understandably excited about this year’s lineup, others have expressed disappointment in certain headliners’ questionable histories.

In 1991 ,the music mogul confronted TV host Dee Barnes about her coverage of NWA at an LA nightclub – in a $22.7m (£16.7m) lawsuit, she accused him of punching her and slamming her face and body repeatedly into a wall.

Dre – real name Andre Romelle Young – pleaded no contest to assault and battery and was fined and sentenced to community service and probation.

The previous year, Dre’s label made Tairrie B accused him of punching her twice at the Grammys for releasing a song that included derogatory lyrics about Dre and NWA.

In a 2016 book, the mother of three of Dre’s children, Lisa Johnson, claimed he hit her in the mouth and lip.

In a statement to the New York Times in 2015, Dre spoke publicly for the first times about the allegations against him.

“I apologise to the women I’ve hurt,” he said. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

Dre finalised his $100m divorce from Nicole Young, his wife of 24 years, in December last year. In court documents, she accused Dre of holding a gun to her head, punching her in the face, and lifting her off her feet by her neck.

Dre has refuted Young’s claims.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is being sued for alleged sexual assault by a woman who claims the rapper forced her to perform oral sex in 2013.

On Wednesday (9 February), a lawsuit was filed against the rapper in federal court by an anonymous woman using the name Jane Doe.

The accuser, who allegedly worked as a model and danced on stage with Snoop, claims she was sexually assaulted by the rapper and his associate Don “Magic” Juan nearly nine years ago on 29 May 2013.

Snoop denied the entire story to TMZ, calling it a “pack of lies”. He also claimed that the suit was being filed ahead of his performance at Sunday’s (12 February) Super Bowl half-time show.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot reading: “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And Keep ya circle small [sic].”

00:24 , Roisin O'Connor

Mary J Blige, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg said the NFL was late embracing hip hop, and vowed that their Super Bowl halftime show would create more opportunities for the genre.

“We’re going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been long time ago,” Dre said at a press appearance.

“It’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to do a fantastic job. We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

Reporters were not permitted to ask questions, unlike previous years.

Reporting by Associated Press

Nope trailer: Jordan Peele fans think title is acronym that gives away movie’s plot

00:17 , Roisin O'Connor

Jordan Peele has dropped the first trailer for his new horror film – and his fans think they’ve worked our a crucial clue.

Peele, director fo Get Out and Us, will unveil his next movie in July. However, after watching the trailer, it’s still unclear exactly what it’s about.

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the film as ranchers whose lives are turned upside down with the arrival of what looks like a giant UFO.

This has led those who have watched the trailer to theorise that the film’s title hints at the film’s plot, and that “Nope” could actually be an acronym standing for: “Not Of Planet Earth.”

After spotting this online, one viewer wrote: “This makes so much sense now.”

Eminem admits headlining Super Bowl halftime show is ‘f***ing nerve-wracking'

00:14 , Roisin O'Connor

Eminem has admitted his fears of messing up at the Super Bowl and being remembered for it “forever”.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper will perform during Sunday (13 February) night’s halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Appearing on SiriusXM show Sway in the Morningon Friday (11 February), Eminem said that he was incredibly nervous about the performance.

“ââI’mma tell you, it’s f***ing nerve-wracking,” the rapper said, repeating: “It’s f***ing nerve-wracking.”

He continued: “To me, it’s like… there’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f*** up, your f*** up is there forever.”

Super Bowl 2022: Every trailer to expect during the game

Sunday 13 February 2022 23:37 , Roisin O'Connor

With Super Bowl 2022 comes a new batch of fresh trailers to watch.

The sporting event takes place on Sunday night (13 February) and, while many will tune in to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, others will be excited to get a glimpse at forthcoming movies and TV shows.

Considering how many people watch the Super Bowl around the world, studios view the event as the perfect time to promote their new titles – and 2022 is no different.

Titles expected to release new footage during the Super Bowl includes Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings TV show, Marvel sequel Doctor Strange 2 and Dwayne Johnson’s DC film Black Adam.

Mickey Guyton performs the US national anthem in historic moment

Sunday 13 February 2022 23:24 , Roisin O'Connor

A spectacular rendition of the US national anthem from country music singer Mickey Guyton just now.

Guyton has broken down a number of barriers in her industry over the past year, including sporting an Afro during her empowering performance of “Love My Hair” at the CMAs.

“It’s Black History Month, and a Black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” she told the New York Post this week.

“This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

“I set my intentions with singing the national anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want,’” she continued. “So, I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America. And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of — us all standing together. We all belong.”