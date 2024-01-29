We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Super Bowl Halftime Show: How to watch Usher's performance at the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL Championship Game

Usher will headline this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 58 is all set! The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off for the main event, Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will perform during the pregame festivities, and Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The eight-time Grammy winner, who wrapped up his residency in Las Vegas this past December, will also release his newest album on Game Day.

In an interview with Vogue, the "Yeah" singer explained that he plans to have “R&B take the main stage” at the halftime show, and has invited some special guests to join him onstage who represent “not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

So while the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (and potentially Taylor Swift) will be the stars of this year's Super Bowl, Usher will be the star of halftime. Are you ready to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Usher perform at Super Bowl 58.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

What time is the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher's halftime show performance will start at, well, halftime on Game Day.

What channel is the Super Bowl on in 2024?

Super Bowl 58 will air live on CBS, and the alternative, family-friendly telecast will air live on Nickelodeon.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable:

Want to tune into the Usher halftime show and Super Bowl, but don't have live TV? You can watch all the Super Bowl 58 action with the help of a TV antenna, Paramount+ subscription or live TV streaming service. Here's what we recommend for ways to watch the Super Bowl in 2024.

Who else has played the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna performed at the first Super Bowl halftime show sponsored by Apple Music in 2023. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the past decade, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has had performances from big name artists including Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. And, of course, last year Rihanna performed at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show.

Which two teams are playing at the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the conference championships to go onto their fourth Super bowl in five years, the San Francisco 49ers made a massive comeback against the Detroit Lions and now Super Bowl 58 is finally set: Chiefs vs. 49ers.

2024 Super Bowl odds:

More ways to watch the 2024 Super Bowl:

