Super Bowl game props: Will a 1-yard touchdown be scored in the Super Bowl?

Anyone who claims that size and length don't matter has never wagered on the BetMGM game prop "how many yards will the shortest touchdown of the game be?" The 1-yard scoring specialist Tennessee Titans are no longer around to cash "under 1.5 yards," but Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals still offers us some decent value on the under — especially if the game's point total goes over.

Under and lightning

Like several game props you'll find, shortest touchdown carries a static price, which means the lines are always juiced the same, regardless of the teams involved and regardless of the game's point total. "Over 1.5 yards" for the game's shortest touchdown is -110, while "under 1.5 yards" is the favored side at -125. This provides us with an opportunity to exploit an edge whenever a game involves teams who hit a particular side at a high rate.

In order to be profitable betting "under 1.5 yards" at its price of -125, you need to win 55.6% of the time. Thirteen of the 20 games Los Angeles played this season featured a touchdown of a yard or less (a Week 2 victory over the Colts included a 0-yard fumble recovery in the end zone for a score).

Sixty-five percent is a nice hit rate. You know what's even nicer? Ninety-four percent. That's how often a 1-yard touchdown was scored in Rams and Bengals games this season where the point total went over. Every single Cincinnati contest that went over included a touchdown under 1.5 yards, as did nine of the 10 Los Angeles games that surpassed the point total.

Both teams scored 460 points during the regular season, which ranked seventh in the NFL. If you expect them to combine for more than 48.5 points on Sunday, you may want to consider putting some money on a touchdown of less than 1.5 yards being scored.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. (Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and nfl.com.