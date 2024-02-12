Super Bowl: Furious Travis Kelce grabs, screams at coach Andy Reid on sideline amid slow Chiefs start

Before the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, their offense was stuck in neutral early against the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis Kelce was not happy about it.

Amid a scoreless second quarter for the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce grabbed head coach Andy Reid on the sideline and screamed in his face.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce appeared to be upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal red-zone play early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs had driven to the 49ers' 9-yard line on a 52-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. On the next play, Kelce wasn't in the game.

Travis Kelce let Andy Reid have it in the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tight end Noah Gray was instead on the field to block. The Chiefs dialed up a run play for Isaiah Pacheco, who fumbled the ball, resulting in a Chiefs turnover. With that, Kansas City's best chance to score to that point was squandered.

BALL LOOSE, NINERS BALL pic.twitter.com/ko6nByJkoA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce is one of the most dangerous red-zone weapons in football history. He's been Mahomes' favorite target through two previous Super Bowl wins. At that point in Sunday's game, he hadn't logged a catch.

Mistakes from both sides saw points at a premium early Sunday, leading to mounting frustration. It added up to rare discord on the Chiefs' sideline, with Kelce targeting his head coach.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, it didn't hurt their cause. After being held to three points in the first half, they rallied to tie the game at 19-19 late in regulation to force the game to overtime.

There, Patrick Mahomes led a walk-off touchdown drive capped by a pass to Mecole Hardman to secure a 25-23 win and Kansas City's third Super Bowl victory in the last five seasons. Kelce finished the game with nine catches for 93 yards, including a first-down conversion in the red zone that set up the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Kelce was in much better spirits.

Reid, meanwhile, told ESPN that Kelce apologized, and that there were no hard feelings.

"He came over and gave me a hug, said ‘sorry about that,'" Reid said of Kelce. "He just wants to be on the field, and he wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him. He’s a competitive kid, and he loves to play. He makes me feel young."

Winning has a tendency to make everything feel better.