Super Bowl free agents Browns could target

The Cleveland Browns don’t get to perform in Super Bowl Sunday but a few players that have played for them do. Perhaps, even a few players that will play for them in the future are also playing in the game.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have been built in mostly different ways. The Rams have spent a lot of capital through trades to have a top-heavy roster while hitting on lower draft picks. The Bengals have built primarily through the draft with a few key free-agent additions.

Which team wins this year’s Super Bowl doesn’t define which way is better. It just shows which team was better on that day given all the variables.

For the Browns, it is about looking ahead to 2022 season starting with the opening of the league year with free agency. Who are some players on each Super Bowl participants’ offense and defense that Cleveland could target?

Bengals Offensive Free Agents

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati has a few interesting free agents this offseason but only a few on the offensive side of the ball. Cleveland is unlikely to have a ton of interest in Quinton Spain and Riley Reiff, two over 30-year-old offensive linemen on a line that struggled.

That leaves a few weapons that could draw the Browns eyes:

TE C.J. Uzomah – A big story coming out of the AFC Championship, Uzomah is expected to play in the Super Bowl despite his knee injury. He hasn’t put up huge states throughout his career but the narrative around him this season could get him a big contract this offseason.

WR Auden Tate – For some fans, the most important thing about a receiver is his height. Tate is a hit for those fans at 6’5″ and 225 pounds. He is plenty fast for his size, despite a pedestrian 4.68 40 yard dash on record. He’s only 24 years old but has only 799 yards and two touchdowns combined in his four seasons so far.

Others: WRs Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan

Rams Offensive Free Agents

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We could make the obvious Odell Beckham Jr. joke but his time in Cleveland was the real joke. (That doesn’t excuse Baker Mayfield’s part in the problems but this article is about the Rams so the OBJ joke gets made.)

Story continues

Another former Brown could get some interest around the league as OL Austin Corbett is set to be a free agent. He has played well with the Rams could get a decent contract.

Like the Bengals, not a ton of free agents on the offensive side of the ball:

C Brian Allen – If J.C. Tretter is cut and the team doesn’t think Nick Harris is capable/ready, bringing in a free agent center could make sense.

WR Brandon Powell – A small receiver, Powell hasn’t done much but knows the offense if Cleveland is looking for depth late in the free-agent process.

TE Johnny Mundt – Copy and paste everything from above about Powell except that Mundt has good size and plays tight end.

Bengals Defensive Free Agents

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here is where things get good with Cincinnati having a few good to very good free agents in the upcoming class.

S Jessie Bates III – While it is unlikely, Bates must be mentioned as he is a great young safety. As a replacement for Ronnie Harrison, Bates upgrades the coverage units signficantly. He also is the III which fits the many II’s, III’s and Jr.’s on the Browns roster. He’s unlikely but would be a great add.

CBs Eli Apple and Vernon Hargreaves – While Cleveland is unlikely to add corners in free agency, these two are interesting players drafted by other teams high only to move on to find some success.

DT Larry Ogunjobi – The former Brown had a good season going until he tore his knee up. A return is unlikely but could be interesting given Cleveland’s need on the interior of their defensive line.

DT B.J. Hill – The former Giants draft pick, Hill is another beefy interior guy who could help plug a hole for the Browns. This year he matched his rookie total with 5.5 sacks which could put him in line for a big deal this offseason.

Rams Defensive Free Agents

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

While Von Miller is the big name, it is unlikely he comes to Cleveland after OBJ discouraged it last offseason. He’s also up there in age and likely to get overpaid to stay in LA.

CB Darious Williams – Again, the Browns are unlikely to add a free agent cornerback but Williams could be an exception if a spot comes open. Playing on a restricted free agent tag, Williams is a smaller corner that can join Troy Hill and John Johnson III once again.

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo – A player that I liked coming out in the draft, Okoronkwo hasn’t done much in the NFL yet but that could make him cheap. He’s a smaller DE that could be used as a pass-rush specialist.

DT Sebastian Joseph – Cleveland’s need on the defensive line is 1b to their 1a need at wide receiver. Joseph has played well on almost 30% of the defensive snaps in LA this year and could start for many teams.

1

1