Chiefs vs Buccaneers DFS strategy: Godwin a sleeper pick?

Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens preview the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs championship matchup with a daily fantasy perspective. Which players are they selecting to secure the final win of the 2020 season?

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-176-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+150+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories