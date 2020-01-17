When is Super Bowl? Date, time, location, halftime show, live stream, TV info

It's almost here.

In a little more than two weeks, the lights will shine on Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when the winners of the AFC and NFC clash in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Whether you watch for the game, the commercials, the halftime show or just because your significant other makes you, it's sure to be must-watch four-plus hours of television.

Here's all the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3:30 p.m. PT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

Halftime Show: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOXSports.com









Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers playoff coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday)

Also tune in at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for "49ers Pregame Live," with Laura Britt, Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner, Ian Williams and Grant Liffmann previewing the NFC Championship Game against the Packers. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting at approximately 5:30 p.m.

