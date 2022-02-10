Super Bowl: Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

The big game is here! Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy single-game lineups using a budget of $135 for five players.

The ultimate goal: To build the perfect winning lineup. Will they achieve it? Let's take a look!

[Play in Yahoo Fantasy's NFL $1 Million Big Game Baller]

Having a budget of $135 can be tough in a single-game contest when you have so much star power on both sides, but our analysts delivered. You'll see quite a few of Cooper Kupp in their lineups, even with his $41 salary being the highest on the slate. Yet, it's hard to ignore him — the receiver has carried his historic regular-season success into the playoffs, making big play after big play.

On the other side, you might be surprised to not see Kupp's opposite counterpart as much, Ja'Marr Chase — the talented rookie appears on just one of our analysts' lineups. Could this mean he's going to find trouble facing off against Jalen Ramsey?

Aside from Kupp, the Super Bowl quarterbacks are well represented, but there's some value to be found as well. Odell Beckham Jr.'s salary is just $23, with his counterpart Tee Higgins at $24.

You might have expected just a bunch of big names on these lineups, but not so. Even the defenses — the Bengals have a salary of $13 with the Rams at $17 — appear on their lineups for Super Bowl LVI. Expect some sacks and some takeaways in the big game on Sunday.

[Join Yahoo's free Big Game prop quiz for a chance to win up to $10K]

See who else our fantasy analysts are trusting for the Super Bowl this weekend, and let us know who you think has the best lineup @YahooFantasy: