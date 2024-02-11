This Super Bowl could be hardest ever to watch for Detroit Lions fans after near miss

NOT LAS VEGAS — Sorry for the weird dateline, but it’s the closest representation of where my soul is. Because Las Vegas is where I feel I should be, where I thought I would be, where even you might have thought you’d be today for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

If you go back to halftime of the NFC title game two weeks ago, you probably thought the Detroit Lions were 30 minutes away from making their Super Bowl debut. I certainly did. If you thought that, you probably started searching flight and hotel prices for Las Vegas just as Journey was cutting “south Detroit” out of its song at halftime before everything really went south for Detroit in the final two quarters.

I’ll have some friends over to watch the Super Bowl, like I do most years. But watching the game this year will feel strange and different, because it’s the first time in my life that I feel I should be there.

I suspect a lot of fans in Michigan feel the same way. Judging by how well Lions fans traveled this season, I’m sure plenty of them had plans to blow their retirement savings on a trip to the game.

The Sphere in Las Vegas features the Super Bowl coming on Feb. 11, 2024.

Oh, what could have been. Imagining it gives this year’s game for all of us Michiganders a sense of disappointment and longing, like listening to a bunch of people talk about that fabulous party they attended that you weren’t invited to.

It’s going to make this year’s game harder to watch, isn’t it? Maybe the hardest ever to watch.

If you agree, you’re not alone. In fact, you might be able to hit up Alex Anzalone on his Insta and get an invite to the watch party he’s been encouraged to have. The Lions linebacker, in a recent first-person post on the Players’ Tribune, admitted that watching the Super Bowl was the furthest thing from his mind during an exit interview.

“I honestly hadn’t even thought about it yet,” he wrote, “and it kind of made me sick thinking about going to some Super Bowl party and standing around like an idiot, trying to pretend to be happy.”

Anzalone said coach Dan Campbell insisted that he watch the game in order to use it as motivation.

Frankly, I can’t imagine anything worse for a pro athlete like Anzalone, who played with fractured ribs in the postseason, than going to a Super Bowl party and trying to be pleasant while knowing he was four points away from being in that game.

At least Anzalone can console himself with the idea of viewing the game as a hate watch that will fuel him for next season.

A Detroit Lions fan watches from the stands in the third quarter of the NFC championship game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

“No, you gotta watch it, man,” Campbell told Anzalone. “Use every second of it as motivation. I’ll sure as hell be watching.”

Anzalone also openly wondered if Lions fans plan to watch the game. There’s no question Lions fans will watch, though likely with folded arms and scowling faces as they chomp on chips and guac. (Store-bought is fine, unless you take yourself way too seriously.)

“We could’ve beat these guys,” will undoubtedly be the most common refrain uttered through gritted teeth in Michigan’s family rooms, man caves and bars Sunday night.

Maybe the Lions could have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs (again) or the San Francisco 49ers on a neutral field. The what-if game is fun, if nothing else.

And that’s the only game we’ll get until next season, which general manager Brad Holmes recently assured us “is only going to get better.”

In the very short term, he’s right. The Lions will have an excellent chance to get to the Super Bowl next season because they should return a vast majority their key contributors, plus offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at his postgame news conference after the NFC championship game loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

But will year after year of uninterrupted success follow? I don’t know, but it’s doubtful. Without an all-time elite quarterback like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, yearly Super Bowls runs aren’t likely for any team. Just ask Eagles fans or Rams fans or even 49ers fans.

The good news is that those are the Lions’ rivals in the NFC, where no team has a historically great Hall of Fame quarterback. That means the window will be wide open for the Lions next year, where I expect to see many of you in New Orleans. Until then, don’t stop believin’ and pass the guac.

