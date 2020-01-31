Super Bowl commercials: Watch the big ads before they air
The Super Bowl may officially be about football, but it’s also the Super Bowl of commercials. Brands and companies are trying to please every viewer in their quest to get you to buy their thing. You’ll see celebrities, cute animals, emotional stories, inspirational tales, and even the occasional massive misstep, like that dead child commercial from 2015.
Some companies now pre-release their Super Bowl commercials days before the big game, and this is the place to watch every ad that has already been unleashed upon the world. Watch them here and impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with your ability to deliver a smart, concise opinion mere seconds after a commercial airs on Sunday. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone you prepped ahead of time.
Amazon Alexa
Imagining life without technology? Impossible!
Amazon Prime Video
Al Pacino hunts secret Nazis, what more could you ask for?
Audi
The Arya Stark/Frozen mash-up you never knew you needed.
Avocados from Mexico
Four words: avocados wearing tiny hats.
Budweiser
Budweiser raises a glass to “typical Americans.”
Cheetos
Cheeto fingers are truly a national affliction.
Dashlane
This is perhaps the worst possible time to forget your password.
Discover
Discover split its 30-second ad buy into two 15-second commercials.
Doritos
Hope you’re not sick of “Old Town Road” yet!
Genesis
Apparently throwing a party for a car is something rich people do.
Google Assistant
Get ready to cry at this one.
Hyundai
Everybody loves a Boston accent, right?
Kia
The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs shares an important message with his younger self.
Little Caesars
Little Caesars is right: pizza delivery IS pretty great!
Michelob Ultra
Working out has never been so fun.
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Michelob is committed to organic farming.
Microsoft
Katie Sowers is a trailblazer for girls and women, and she deserves her own commercial.
Mountain Dew Zero
A tribute to “The Shining” is a weird way to go.
New York Life
This is New York Life’s first-ever Super Bowl ad.
Olay
Women in space!
Pepsi Zero Sugar
“Paint it Black” is a killer song.
Pop-Tarts
Hot take: pretzel Pop-Tarts sound delicious.
Reese’s Take 5
Clichés are everywhere.
Saucony
That is a tremendous amount of sneakers.
Snickers
Snickers wants to fix the world.
SodaStream
For anyone who has ever dreamed of drinking the water on Mars.
TurboTax
Everyone can do their own taxes! Aren’t you thrilled?
Verizon
Verizon’s 5G has the potential to help people. (Note: Yahoo Sports is part of Verizon Media Group, which is owned by Verizon.)
Walmart
Walmart gets some visitors from outer space.
WeatherTech
Scout the dog is back!
