Super Bowl commercials: Watch the big ads before they air

The Super Bowl may officially be about football, but it’s also the Super Bowl of commercials. Brands and companies are trying to please every viewer in their quest to get you to buy their thing. You’ll see celebrities, cute animals, emotional stories, inspirational tales, and even the occasional massive misstep, like that dead child commercial from 2015.

Some companies now pre-release their Super Bowl commercials days before the big game, and this is the place to watch every ad that has already been unleashed upon the world. Watch them here and impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with your ability to deliver a smart, concise opinion mere seconds after a commercial airs on Sunday. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone you prepped ahead of time.

Amazon Alexa

Imagining life without technology? Impossible!

Amazon Prime Video

Al Pacino hunts secret Nazis, what more could you ask for?

Audi

The Arya Stark/Frozen mash-up you never knew you needed.

Avocados from Mexico

Four words: avocados wearing tiny hats.

Budweiser

Budweiser raises a glass to “typical Americans.”

Cheetos

Cheeto fingers are truly a national affliction.

Dashlane

This is perhaps the worst possible time to forget your password.

Discover

Discover split its 30-second ad buy into two 15-second commercials.

Doritos

Hope you’re not sick of “Old Town Road” yet!

Genesis

Apparently throwing a party for a car is something rich people do.

Google Assistant

Get ready to cry at this one.

Hyundai

Everybody loves a Boston accent, right?

Kia

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs shares an important message with his younger self.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is right: pizza delivery IS pretty great!

Michelob Ultra

Working out has never been so fun.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Michelob is committed to organic farming.

Microsoft

Katie Sowers is a trailblazer for girls and women, and she deserves her own commercial.

Mountain Dew Zero

A tribute to “The Shining” is a weird way to go.

New York Life

This is New York Life’s first-ever Super Bowl ad.

Olay

Women in space!

Pepsi Zero Sugar

“Paint it Black” is a killer song.

Pop-Tarts

Hot take: pretzel Pop-Tarts sound delicious.

Reese’s Take 5

Clichés are everywhere.

Saucony

That is a tremendous amount of sneakers.

Snickers

Snickers wants to fix the world.

SodaStream

For anyone who has ever dreamed of drinking the water on Mars.

TurboTax

Everyone can do their own taxes! Aren’t you thrilled?

Verizon

Verizon’s 5G has the potential to help people. (Note: Yahoo Sports is part of Verizon Media Group, which is owned by Verizon.)

Walmart

Walmart gets some visitors from outer space.

WeatherTech

Scout the dog is back!

