Super Bowl Commercials in 2020: Watch, preview, cost of ads

The Super Bowl is the crown jewel of American sports and very often breaks records as the most watched sporting event in US history. As a result, commercials receive an inordinate amount of exposure and are highly criticized in the public eye. Some are funny, some are emotional, and some feature The Clydesdales. Here is what you need to know and watch for with regards to commercials during Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, but pregame coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

What companies are expected to air commercials this year?

FOX has prepared and sold 77 national ad slots for Super Bowl LIV. As has become tradition in recent years, however, companies are releasing commercials prior to the Super Bowl and plan to re-air them on the day of the game. Here is a list of the known companies that have released ads for this year’s Super Bowl:

Facebook, Snickers, Heinz, Pop-Tarts, Procter & Gamble, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump and more are also expected to air commercials.

How much does it cost to advertise during the Super Bowl?

By November, FOX had already sold out its advertising slots for as much as $5.6 million for each 30-second ad slot. All but one ad sold for more than $5 million and the total sales figures are estimated to top $400 million. CBS charged a record average of $5.25 million for 30-second ad slots in 2019, at which point the average price of a Super Bowl commercial had nearly doubled in just a decade. Dating all the way back to the first Super Bowl in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500.

Story continues

Check here for a complete year-by-year list of the cost to advertise at the Super Bowl.

What was the most watched Super Bowl of all time?

The most watched Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 between the Patriots and Seahawks, recording 144.44 viewers. Super Bowl LIII in 2019, however, recorded one of the smallest numbers in recent memory and didn’t even finish in the top 10 of most-watched Super Bowls with only 98.2 million.

And what will you eat while watching?

Hopefully, you’ve planned out your menu. But if not, we have a massive list of great ideas for Super Bowl snacks, party food, and more.