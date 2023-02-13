Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally past Eagles to win a second title in four years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs trailed for almost the entire first three quarters of the game, but the star quarterback led a late offensive surge to take home a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

The winning field goal was set up by a big Mahomes run, and the drive was kept alive by a controversial defensive holding call against the Eagles.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the game and was brilliant in the second half after a slow start.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sharp in his own right, rushing for three scores and throwing a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown.

But his Eagles fell just short.