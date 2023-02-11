Super Bowl champs will have more wins in AZ than the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the right to become Super Bowl Champions in Glendale this weekend… although, neither team is unfamiliar with the venue.

In 2022, both Philadelphia and Kansas City had road games against the Cardinals in Glendale. In both instances, the Eagles and the Chiefs prevailed over Arizona. In fact, Kansas City’s Week 1 game was against the Cardinals, meaning their season will begin and end at State Farm Stadium.

But what is interesting is the fact whichever team wins on Sunday will have won more games at that stadium than Arizona did all season long. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Cardinals collapsed in a big way this year, and were a lowly 1-8 on their home turf all season. Their lone win came on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints in a rout.

Earning more than one win is a low bar to cross, but it is one Arizona set for the Eagles and Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire