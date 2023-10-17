Super Bowl Champions Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Join F1 Team Ownership Group

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

The Alpine Formula 1 race team continues to add star power to its ownership group.

On Tuesday, the team's ownership group from Otro Capital announced that it had added a pair of NFL football greats to an already powerful lineup of athletes and actors. Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are two of the team's newest investors.

That growing investor group is includes PGA golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, soccer star Juan Mata, and actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny and Michael B. Jordan.

Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, together known as The Investor Group, announced plans in June to inject approximately $218 million into Alpine’s Formula 1 team.

"It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage," Mahomes said. I'm looking forward to being a part of its growth."

"I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1," Kelce said.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon drive for the Alpine team in Formula 1, which will race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Oct. 20-22.