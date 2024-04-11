Super Bowl champion receiver Watkins heads nine named to Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Super Bowl champion receiver Sammy Watkins was among nine players named to the Clemson Hall of Fame.

The school announced the group Thursday, which also included Watkins' quarterback with the Tigers and 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in Tajh Boyd. Watkins played at Clemson from 2011-13 and finished with 240 catches for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Watkins was selected fourth overall in the NFL draft by Buffalo. He was with Kansas City in the 2019 season which finished with a 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco. Watkins had five catches for 98 yards in the game.

Others named to the hall were basketball's Louise Greenwood, baseball's Michael Johnson, rowing's Jessica Leidecker, soccer's Mark Lisi, volleyball's Julie Rodriguez and track and field's Victor Smalls and Stephanie Weikert.

The group will be inducted on Nov. 2.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports