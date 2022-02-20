Super Bowl champion Nick Scott returns to Penn State for THON

It was quite a week for former Penn State star Nick Scott. On Sunday, he celebrated a victory in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. And on Saturday, he capped his week-long celebration with a return to Happy Valley for the biggest event on the Penn State calendar, THON.

Scott made the journey to the Bryce Jordan Center for Penn State’s annual dance marathon raising money to help families with children fighting cancer. Naturally, Scott showed up wearing his Rams jersey and he received a warm welcome as he took the stage to address the crowd gathering inside the arena for the weekend.

Super Bowl champion Nick Scott flew by redeye to join the @THON again Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/dVYSaQQo5k — collegeBLITZ (@collegeBLITZing) February 20, 2022

THON clearly has a special spot in Scott’s heart that dates back to his college days. In 2018, Scott made the decision to participate in THON as a dancer rather than as a part of the football program, saying he wanted to leave an impact without a football uniform on.

Nick Scott speaking about his choice to dance at THON this year. Says he "wanted to leave his footprint outside the football program," achieve an impact without his jersey on. pic.twitter.com/q59OQmUd1Z — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) February 13, 2018

Scott wasn’t the only former Nittany Lions showing up this weekend. Joining Scott in his return to Happy Valley was Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

It is certainly good to see THON back to being the kind of event it is designed to be after the last couple of years. Every dollar raised is for an excellent cause. We’ll wait to see what the grand total is for this year’s raised total.

