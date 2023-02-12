Super Bowl champion will have more wins at State Farm Stadium than Cardinals

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium, the home stadium for the Arizona Cardinals. The big game is between the Philadelphia Eagles, who went 14-3 in the regular season and represent the NFC, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who went 14-3 in the regular season and represent the AFC.

The winner will accomplish an interesting feat.

The winner of the Super Bowl will have had more wins at State Farm Stadium than the Arizona Cardinals.

What?

The Cardinals had a 1-8 home record this season. One home game was played in Mexico City, so they went 1-7 at State Farm Stadium.

The Chiefs and Eagles both played the Cardinals in Arizona. The Chiefs beat them 44-21 in Week 1.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals 20-17 on a last-second field goal in Arizona in Week 5.

The Eagles and Chiefs both won one game there. The Cardinals only won there once.

So whoever wins the Super Bowl not only will be world champions, but they will have had the most wins at State Farm Stadium in the NFL this season.

Yes, that is just a sad fact about the Cardinals.

