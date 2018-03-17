NFL: Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount joins Lions

The Detroit Lions found their bruising running back on Friday, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent LeGarrette Blount.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, though Blount – who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the NFL Super Bowl last season – is believed to have signed a one-year deal.

Blount is just two years removed from a 1,161-yard season with 18 rushing touchdowns with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old will reunite with former Patriots coach Matt Patricia, who was hired as Lions head coach this offseason.

Blount has 51 career rushing touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Detroit struggled between the tackles last season with Ameer Abdullah failing to live up to expectations.

The Lions still have Abdullah, a former second-round pick, Theo Riddick and Tion Green in the backfield, but Blount will likely earn early-down work.