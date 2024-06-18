Super Bowl-champion KC Chiefs seek a three-peat; next up, training camp | Podcast

There’s less rest for the Super Bowl champion, which plays the final game of the previous season and the first of the next.

But no complaints from the Chiefs, who squeezed in a White House visit and ring ceremony around their offseason workouts.

In this installment of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell puts a bow on the offseason and tackles the impending decisions at such positions as wide receiver and left tackle. And which rookies could make an immediate impact.

How do the two-time Super Bowl-champion Chiefs set up for their three-peat quest? It begins next month, when training camp opens at Missouri Western State.