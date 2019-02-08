Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots get rousing ovation at Celtics game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After spiking the puck to a thunderous ovation on the TD Garden ice Tuesday night, the Super Bowl LIII champs were back in the house on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.

Head coach Bill Belichick was looking dapper in a red jacket as he arrived . . .

Numerous Patriots stars, meanwhile, got the Garden crowd lit up with their jumbotron appearances:

Quite the whirlwind for the champs, who since Sunday have been at TD Garden twice, a victory parade through Boston, appearances on late-night talk shows, and even some visits to ESPN headquarters to make Max Kellerman eat his words.

Asked if he's gotten a chance to sleep yet, ever-quotable linebacker Kyle Van Noy told the Boston Herald's Meghan Ottolini, "No, we haven't slept at all. And we don't plan to."

