Super Bowl champion Eagles add DE Michael Bennett in trade with Seahawks

At least Michael Bennett landed in a good spot.

For weeks there were rumors that the Seattle Seahawks would trade Bennett, an immensely talented and versatile defensive end, and that finally happened on Wednesday. ESPN and NFL Network reported Bennett is going to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Bennett and a seventh-round pick will head to the Eagles for a fifth-round pick and receiver Marcus Johnson. The move can become official next Wednesday when the new league year starts.

That’s not too much at all for the Eagles to spend on Bennett, who should still have something left at age 32. Last season Bennett had 8.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl. He had made three Pro Bowls in his career and helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl four years ago.

[Batter up: Join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

It’s another sign the Seahawks are undergoing a major change this offseason. The team is turning over a lot of its roster, some due to salary-cap reasons, others due to age, and some departures might be involuntary. Bennett was one of the key members of a great, championship defense. He was also one of the most visible and outspoken members of that Seahawks team. Now he’s gone to Philly.

The Eagles are coming off a storybook season, but clearly want to improve. At that price for Bennett, it was hard to pass up that deal.

The Seahawks agreed to trade defensive end Michael Bennett (72) to the Eagles. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Mark Cuban investigated for sexual assault in 2011

• Cavs’ Love discusses suffering in-game panic attack

• Ex-NFL star: Owners are ‘scared’ of Kaepernick

• Report: NBA icon may replace Tubby Smith at Memphis

