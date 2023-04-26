The Super Bowl champion Chiefs may face a long wait before visiting the White House

Shortly after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, President Joe Biden took to Twitter with an invitation.

“Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl win and to MVP @PatrickMahomes on leading the team to victory,” Biden wrote. “Through injury and obstacles, you showed grit and true resilience. Looking forward to having you at the White House.”

A month later, Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wondered aloud on Twitter if that visit to the White House was going to happen.

Someone pointed out Biden’s tweet after the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles at State Farm Stadium, so Valdes-Scantling reached out directly to Biden.

“Joe what’s good? The boys and I trying to pull up,” Valdes-Scantling wrote.

Valdes-Scantling and his Chiefs teammates may have a long wait before getting the chance to visit Biden at the White House. The Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI, still haven’t made the trip to D.C..

The Buccaneers, who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, are the last NFL team to visit the White House. The Chiefs didn’t get to go after winning Super Bowl LIV because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Politico story notes the Biden White House hasn’t been great about scheduling championship team visits. The Golden State Warriors, who won last year’s NBA title, did see Biden, but the Houston Astros and Colorado Avalanche are still waiting.

Ditto for the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team that won the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“Biden is a sports fan and the championship ceremony is certainly the kind of bipartisan, nonpolitical event he relishes,” Politico’s Lauren Egan and Eli Stokols wrote. “But current and former White House officials say coordinating these visits can be tricky. The White House typically tries to schedule championship events when a team is already going to be in the D.C. area for a game, but the timing doesn’t always work out.

“White House officials also noted the Biden administration had a backlog of championship events after Covid kept teams from the White House during the pandemic’s early years — and after some teams boycotted the Trump administration.”

The Chiefs don’t play the Washington Commanders this fall, so that seemingly would make it unlikely they’d get an invite from the president. Maybe the NFL could help the Chiefs by scheduling a preseason game against the Commanders in D.C.

“Some sports league officials who spoke with West Wing Playbook said they perceived part of the problem to be rooted in the Office of Public Engagement, which typically plans these types of White House events,” Eagan and Stokols wrote. “OPE has had some turnover, with Steve Benjamin taking over earlier this month as the office’s third director since the start of the Biden administration.”

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl titles but have never visited the White House. As mentioned, the Chiefs didn’t visit in 2020 because of Covid, while the Super Bowl IV champions were a decade too early to visit.

After winning Super Bowl XIV, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the first NFL team to visit the White House when they met with President Jimmy Carter.

Both of the Royals’ World Series championship teams made the visit. The 1985 squad met with President Ronald Reagan just days after they defeated the Cardinals.

The 2015 Royals had a KC native working in the White House (press secretary Josh Earnest), and met with President Barack Obama in the summer of 2016.