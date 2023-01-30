Super Bowl-bound Lane Johnson explains why he’s battling through injury

It’s all worth it: Super Bowl-bound Johnson battles through injury again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Lane Johnson has a torn adductor in his groin but his sense of humor isn’t broken.

And before he left the field on Sunday night, he couldn’t help himself.

“I was talking to my doctor, Dr. (William) Meyers,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t so sure a football guy could make it through. He said hockey guys can make it through but not a lineman.”

Hockey players are tough.

But Johnson is pretty damn tough too.

And he is now 2/3rds of the way through what could go down in Philadelphia sports history as one of the toughest and grittiest stretches ever. Johnson was again a brick wall in the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Johnson, 32, suffered this injury on Christmas Eve in Dallas and missed the final two games of the regular season.

But he returned to play through his serious groin injury in the win over the Giants in the divisional round and again against the 49ers in the conference championship.

And in a couple weeks, he’ll play through the injury in his second-career Super Bowl.

In order to play on Sunday afternoon, Johnson said he got his groin shot up and numbed some before the game and for the second half. And he played really well against the 49ers and likely Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

With a chance to earn another Super Bowl ring, it’s all worth it.

“Like I said, man, my sense of urgency is high,” Johnson said. “You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we’re at. Yeah, man, it’s just a week-by-week thing. Shout out to all our veterans and all our young guns, they’re the engine behind this team. So I’m happy.”

Johnson said he doesn’t know if he tore his adductor again last week against the Giants but said he definitely stretched it out on the first bullrush from Kayvon Thibodeaux. Johnson was seeing hobbling around but he stayed in the game.

Johnson said the only times he feels pain or discomfort are when he’s taking on a bullrush or sprinting down the field.

“I’ll make do,” he said.

In the end of both blowouts in the playoffs, the Eagles pulled Johnson late to give him a little extra rest.

While Johnson will be back with the Eagles in 2023, there’s a chance that Sunday could have been the final home game at the Linc for the three players who have been with the organization longer than him: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

Having the chance to play for another Super Bowl with those guys is special to Johnson.

“Seeing Kelce cry and seeing BG tear up and Fletch,” Johnson said. “It’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, man,” Johnson said. “Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I love them and I can’t wait to go suit up again with them.”