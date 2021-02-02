Super Bowl betting: Yes, you can bet on the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning head coach

In 1984, New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson dumped Gatorade on coach Bill Parcells at the end of a win. Legend has it that defensive lineman Jim Burt wanted to get back at Parcells for yelling at him during the week, and had Carson do the deed.

Somehow, that became the way football teams celebrate victories. And, of course, that led to betting opportunities.

At the end of Super Bowl LV, the winning coach is likely to get a bucket of Gatorade dumped on his head. Most bettors think it will be orange. That’s why orange is BetMGM’s favorite in the weirdest Super Bowl prop.

Welcome to the wild world of Super Bowl props.

Bettors think the Gatorade bath will be orange

Here were MGM’s opening odds for the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning Super Bowl LV coach:

Orange +140

Red/Pink +300

Yellow/Green/Lime +500

Clear/Grey/White +650

Blue +800

Purple/Violet/Indigo +800

Last season, at the end of Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl win, his players got him with orange Gatorade. Bettors are expecting a repeat, regardless of which coach gets wet.

So far, orange has gotten 30.1% of the money bet on the Gatorade bath, though blue and yellow/green/lime has received the highest percentage of bets at 20.9% each.

When the final seconds are ticking off on Sunday, bettors will be keeping a close eye on the coach of the winning team.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid gets orange Gatorade poured on him after winning Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Handicapping the Gatorade bath

Of course, if there’s a bet offered, there will be handicapping of it.

The Gatorade bath color has been tracked going back to Super Bowl XXXV, when the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants. The breakdown: 5 for orange, 4 for clear/water, 3 for yellow, 2 for blue, 2 for purple.

The saddest outcome has happened four times, when no coach got the shower. Bill Belichick avoided it three times, when his New England Patriots scored last-season wins on field goals against the Rams and Panthers and again in the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons. There was also no bath for John Harbaugh when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Story continues

The prop isn’t offered in all states in which BetMGM has launched. It is approved in Indiana, New Jersey and West Virginia. It was not approved in Colorado, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee or Virginia. It is still pending approval in Michigan.

Some team will celebrate its Super Bowl win in the weird, time-honored way and pour gallons of Gatorade on the coach. That might be weird, but probably not as weird as bettors celebrating winning a bet if they picked the right color.

