Super Bowl betting: The spread nudges up another half-point in the Rams' favor

The Super Bowl line has moved again.

The Los Angeles Rams are now 4.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals at BetMGM after opening as a 3.5-point favorite on Sunday night after winning the NFC title game over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams moved to a 4-point favorite on Monday after bettors flocked to their side. The Rams got two-thirds of the money on 58% of the bets against the spread in the hours after the line opened up.

Now Los Angeles is giving Cincinnati another half point.

The line movement isn’t necessarily a sign of disrespect to the Bengals. Bettors have liked the Bengals on the moneyline so far and Cincinnati is currently +165 to win the game straight up while Los Angeles is at -200. Cincinnati is also 8-3 as an underdog this season and that includes the win over Kansas City in the AFC title game on Sunday.

The Rams are 10-10 overall against the spread and failed to cover against the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles did cover its first two postseason games, however. LA was a 2.5-point favorite before a last-second field goal by Matt Gay negated the Bucs' comeback in the divisional round.

It’s also important to remember that Los Angeles is hosting the Super Bowl at its own SoFi Stadium too after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at home in 2021. The Bucs were the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium after 53 Super Bowls. Now Los Angeles is the second team in two seasons to play at home.

The Rams are also giving the Bengals another point despite the over/under moving down to 48.5. The total quickly moved down a point from 49.5 after the open and stayed steady from Monday night into Tuesday.