Super Bowl betting: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers remain the favorites ahead of Divisional round

The Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl odds improved over Wild Card Weekend even though they didn’t play at all.

The Packers remain the Super Bowl favorite at BetMGM entering the Divisional round. The NFC’s No. 1 seed entered the playoffs at +400 to win the Super Bowl and is now at +375 ahead of a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. If Green Bay beats San Francisco (+1000) it will host the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs remained the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl after the Wild Card round. Kansas City dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers in an 11-minute blitz across the second and third quarters on Sunday night. The Chiefs moved from +500 to win the Super Bowl to +400 after the win and are the clear second choice to the Packers in the odds.

There’s a tie for the No. 3 favorite. Both the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at +550 after easily winning their Wild Card matchups. The Bills moved from +700 after blowing out the New England Patriots and play the Chiefs on Sunday night in what could be a fantastic playoff game. The Bucs were at +850 to win the Super Bowl before the playoffs began and saw a huge improvement after a dominating win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa’s odds are significantly better than the Rams (+800) to win the Super Bowl.

While the Packers’ odds got better on a bye week, the Titans’ odds got worse. The AFC’s No. 1 seed was at +750 to win the Super Bowl ahead of the playoffs. The Titans are now at +850 to win the title ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. The Bengals are the biggest long shot remaining in the field at +1200.

Oddsmakers clearly see the favorite in the AFC to be the team that wins in Kansas City on Saturday night, though the Titans are the pick of bettors to make it out of the AFC. Just over a third of the money bet on the AFC champion is on the Titans to win. Over 40% of the money bet on the NFC champ is on the Packers.

Current Super Bowl odds

Green Bay Packers (+375)

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

Buffalo Bills (+550)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

Los Angeles Rams (+800)

Tennessee Titans (+850)

San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1200)

Current AFC odds

Kansas City Chiefs (+165)

Buffalo Bills (+225)

Tennessee Titans (+325)

Cincinnati Bengals (+550)

Current NFC odds