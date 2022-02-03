Super Bowl betting: One bettor wagered $100 to win $10,000 on no TD being scored

There has to be a touchdown scored in Super Bowl LVI, right?

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both have very good quarterbacks and stars at receiver. They have offensive-minded head coaches. The total for the game at BetMGM is 48.5 and it's possible these two teams fly by that number.

One bettor thinks there's a chance both teams fail to reach the end zone.

At BetMGM, one bettor saw the 100-to-1 odds on no touchdown being scored in Super Bowl LVI and took a shot at it.

No Super Bowl has ever ended without a touchdown scored. It's very rare for either team to be shut out of the end zone, though it has happened in two of the past three Super Bowls. The 1971 Miami Dolphins lost 24-3, failing to score a touchdown, the 2018 Rams also didn't reach the end zone against the New England Patriots and last year the Kansas City Chiefs didn't score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It seems impossible to believe the Rams would fail to score a touchdown again, but who knows. Nobody though the Chiefs wouldn't score in the Super Bowl last season.

When people tune into the Super Bowl, they generally want to see big plays and scoring. One bettor is hoping for the dullest Super Bowl ever.