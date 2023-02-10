Super Bowl betting, odds: If you like the Chiefs to win, make these bets

The Super Bowl is Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of which side you like, you can find an entire catalog of wagers to bet on, whether it’s player props, game props, novelty props or MVP.

I’ve been fading the Eagles all season. I’ll be honest: It hasn’t been a profitable proposition. However, I’m not about to back down now, especially against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo. If you’re on board with the Chiefs in the final NFL game of the season, here are some wagers to key on.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (-125)

The Chiefs TE has three touchdowns in the postseason. In 13 postseason games with Mahomes behind center, Kelce has 14 total scores, with at least one touchdown in 10 of those 13. More importantly, Kelce is No. 1 in the league in red-zone targets. If Mahomes gets in a jam, whom would he trust if not himself? His partner in crime, Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes first touchdown scorer +2800

Mahomes has had two weeks to rest his ankle. Let’s not forget that he was the first touchdown scorer in the 2019 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Plus, he has four TDs this season. The Eagles’ defense is 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed and top-10 in passing scores allowed. A key is the Eagles have not faced a mobile quarterback outside of Giants quarterbacks, and Daniel Jones and backup Davis Webb, in Week 18, each had a rushing TD against them this season. If Mahomes can’t find an open Kelce near the goal line, he might just take matters into his own hands. Another option is +375 for anytime touchdown rather than first score.

Chris Jones to win MVP +5000

If the Eagles’ Haason Reddick is being talked about, why not Jones? The Chiefs’ DT has two sacks this postseason and leads the team in sacks with 15.5 in the regular season. If I believe Jalen Hurts will struggle because he simply has not been tested all season until now — and he now faces the second-best pass rush in the league — then, yes, Jones on a flier is worth a small risk. Hurts has been sacked 10 times in his past five games. If it’s a close contest, the Eagles have the ball and Hurts is sacked by Jones for a strip-six and the win … hello, MVP long shot.

Story continues

Here are some other Super Bowl wagers:

Patrick Mahomes to win MVP +135 and/or Chiefs ML +105

Who are you betting to win Super Bowl MVP?@pamelam35 and @MintyBets look to the Chiefs' signal-caller while @x_drumheller is interested in a longer shot option 👀 pic.twitter.com/ou0joQ7X3G — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) February 8, 2023

Chiefs/Eagles under 50.5 (shop for 51)

This is one of the more competitive Super Bowls in recent memory in terms of the line. What is your best bet for Sunday?@MintyBets, @pamelam35 and @x_drumheller give out theirs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qYS6tYKhJC — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) February 9, 2023

Eagles under 1.5 rushing touchdowns +110

Isiah Pacheco over 69.5 rushing/receiving yards -115

Jalen Hurts to throw an interception +120

Over 5.5 total sacks +110

I'm putting my money on the Steve Spagnuolo defense.



My Super Bowl best bets ⤵️ These are 9-3 since Week 10 🍀 https://t.co/FThV7cJOQG — Pamela Maldonado (@pamelam35) February 10, 2023

Fun fact not mentioned: The Chiefs are 8-0 (best in league) when forcing at least one interception. I would look to the live line for a Chiefs ML opportunity. If Hurts is picked off, take the Chiefs live if the price is good.

Good luck! Enjoy and cherish the final NFL game of the season.