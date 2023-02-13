Super Bowl betting, odds: Chiefs-Eagles under bettors never had a chance, over hits with ease

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over bettors for Super Bowl LVII never had a moment of stress.

Anyone who had taken the under of 50.5 for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs had to know pretty early on that they had no chance. For the first time since January 1998, there were touchdowns on the first two drives of the game. It was only the second time in 57 Super Bowls that had happened.

#SBLVII is the second Super Bowl ever in which both teams scored a touchdown on their first possession.



The other was Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos. — NFL345 (@NFL345) February 13, 2023

The under had hit in four straight Super Bowls, but Eagles-Chiefs was a nightmare for under bettors. The offenses started fast. Jalen Hurts looked like he'd never had a shoulder injury, something that could've held back the offense. Hurts became the first quarterback ever to rush for two touchdowns and one passing touchdown in a Super Bowl, and he did so after halftime.

There was a quick defensive touchdown, which is great for over bettors. Hurts had an unforced fumble, which was scooped by the Chiefs and returned for a touchdown. The score was 14-14 then, a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. Even the most optimistic under bettor had to know then that their tickets would be ripped up pretty soon.

The Eagles scored 10 more points before halftime, the Chiefs answered with a touchdown on the first drive of the second half, and Philly led 24-21. It looked like the over hit with 9:21 left, when the Chiefs seemingly scored another defensive touchdown, but a replay review showed that Miles Sanders never had the catch, and it was incomplete. It was just a matter of time, though.

With 12:04 left in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs made it official. On a third-down play near the goal line, there was a communication breakdown by the Eagles defense, and Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney walked in with a 5-yard touchdown. That TD and the extra point gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead and pushed the game over the total.

With Sunday's result, there have been 28 unders and 28 overs in Super Bowl history (Super Bowl I didn't have a total, via Vegas Insider's history). There haven't been many easier overs than Super Bowl LVII.