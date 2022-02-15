Super Bowl betting: Nevada sportsbooks score record betting haul ahead of Rams' win

The legalization of sports betting across the country didn’t stop people from wagering a record amount of money on the Super Bowl this year.

Nevada’s Gaming Control Board said Monday that nearly $180 million was wagered on the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The $179.8 million wagered is a state record and easily eclipses the previous record set four years ago.

Books won $15.4M for hold (win) percentage of 8.6.



The 2022 Super Bowl was essentially the first mainstream sports betting Super Bowl in American history. Over 30 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting in some form or fashion. That’s huge growth since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was overturned in 2018 to pave the way for sports betting to happen legally across the country.

While the books took a nice percentage from the record haul of wagers in Nevada, Bengals bettors also made out well as Cincinnati covered the 4.5-point spread. The 46-point total was also 2.5 points lower than the over/under ahead of the game.

Bengals moneyline bettors like a famed Houston entrepreneur, however, weren't so lucky. Houston's Mattress Mack placed nearly $10 million in bets on the Bengals to win the game outright. The furniture store owner is a prominent sports bettor and regularly uses sports bets to hedge against sports-based promotions at his stores.

Bettors were also able to immediately start betting on the 2022 NFL season in the minutes after the Super Bowl. Just after the game concluded, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs opened as co-favorites to win next season's Super Bowl.

New York's massive betting haul

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that nearly $2 billion had been wagered on sports in the first 30 days since sports betting was legalized in the state on Jan. 8. New York is especially happy with that figure because it has a tax rate of 51% on all sports betting revenue. That tax rate means the state has collected over $70 million that will be spent on education and youth sports programs.