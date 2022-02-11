Super Bowl betting: Matthew Stafford scoring the first TD would net a bettor $660,000

A bettor stands to make over $600,000 if Matthew Stafford scores the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Someone placed a $10,000 bet on Stafford to either rush for or catch the first touchdown at +6600 odds. The bet at BetMGM will pay out $660,000 if Stafford runs into the end zone or, more improbably, catches a TD pass from someone else.

The size of the bet has pushed Stafford’s odds to score first all the way down to +2000, or half of what Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow’s are at +4000. In case you were wondering, Stafford does have rushing touchdowns in two of the three Rams’ playoff games this season. He scored on sneaks in the first half of each of the Rams’ wins over the Cardinals and Buccaneers, though neither was the first TD of the game.

Twelve players still have better odds to score the first touchdown than Stafford. Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp is the favorite for the first TD at +550 and Bengals running back Joe Mixon is at +750. Rams RB Cam Akers and Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase are both at +900.

Bettors like a certain Gatorade color

A plurality of bettors think the winning coach will be doused with Gatorade that’s either yellow, green or lime.

That color spectrum is at +350 at BetMGM and is getting 31% of the bets and money on the color of the winning Gatorade bath prop bet. The favorite is orange Gatorade on either Zac Taylor or Sean McVay at +200 while the underdog is a color on the purple spectrum at +1000.

Tails never fails?

The odds for both heads and tails on the opening coin toss are at -105. Yet bettors think that tails will be the outcome as 60% of tickets and 59% of the handle is on tails to be the result of the coin toss.

Tails is 29-26 in Super Bowl opening coin toss history and heads has been the result in three of the last four Super Bowls.

Burrow getting most MVP action

Stafford is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +140, but Burrow is getting more bets and money. Burrow (+225) is bettors’ pick to win the MVP award with 18% of bets and just over a quarter of the handle. The two quarterbacks are the clear top two in the odds; Kupp is at +600 and Aaron Donald is at +1200 ahead of Chase at +1600.

Will OBJ have more than 63 receiving yards?

Odell Beckham Jr.’s receiving yardage over/under has dropped from 64.5 to 62.5 but it’s not because bettors are flocking to the under. In fact, they really, really, really like the over. Over 95% of bets are on Beckham Jr. to get 63 or more receiving yards on Sunday.

Bettors also like Burrow to throw for more than 272.5 yards. Just under three quarters of the bets and 80% of the money is on Burrow to have 273 yards or more. Many of those Burrow bettors are probably taking Chase’s over too. His receiving yards total is at 79.5 and 71% of bets and 74% of the money on that prop is on the over.