Super Bowl betting: Rams QB Matthew Stafford opens up as favorite to win MVP

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.

Stafford opened up at +100 to win MVP of Super Bowl LVI after the Rams took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Feb. 13 Super Bowl after the Bengals upset the Chiefs on the road to win the AFC for the first time since 1989.

The game is Stafford's first Super Bowl appearance after playing his entire career with the Lions until 2021. Stafford was traded to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick not long after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs after the 2020 NFL season.

Stafford, who turns 34 less than a week before the Super Bowl, had never won a playoff game until the Rams beat the Cardinals in the wild card round. His teams now have three playoff wins in January of 2022 after the Lions were 0-3 in the postseason in his 12-year career with Detroit.

Matthew Stafford is the Super Bowl MVP favorite. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the No. 2 favorite at +210. Burrow helped lead the Bengals to an 18-point comeback after trailing 21-3 in the second quarter on Sunday. Burrow has never lost a postseason game in his college or NFL career. LSU won two playoff games on the way to the national title after the 2019 season and the Bengals have also won three games in January.

The No. 3 favorite on the board is the Rams’ Cooper Kupp at +400. Kupp has been the best wide receiver in the regular season and the postseason so far this season. He scored the Rams’ only two touchdowns in the NFC title game on Sunday.

Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase is at +1100 to win MVP. Chase will likely be matched up against star Rams CB Jalen Ramsey during much of the game. Ramsey is not on the MVP board at the moment.

The best value for MVP may be Rams DL Aaron Donald at +2500. The Bengals’ biggest weakness is on the interior of the offensive line and it’s easy to envision Donald wreaking havoc. The worst bet for MVP may be Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah at +10000. Uzomah suffered a left knee injury in the AFC title game and his leg was in a brace and he was on crutches on the sideline. He unfortunately may be unable to play in the Super Bowl.

Here’s the full list of MVP betting odds below.

Super Bowl LVI MVP odds