Super Bowl betting: Massive $500K bet comes in on Rams

With Super Bowl Sunday just hours away, BetMGM has received its largest bet yet on the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetMGM said Saturday evening that it had received a $500,000 bet on the Rams. The Rams are currently 4-point favorites, but this bettor opted to go with the Rams on the moneyline at -200 odds. If the Rams win the game, the bettor will win $250,000.

The Bengals have covered the spread in their last seven games, including winning outright in their last five outings as an underdog. The Bengals, who were 7-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, are 8-3 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The Bengals have been popular among Super Bowl bettors. As of Saturday morning, BetMGM said that 55% of the bets and 54% of the money it had received on the point spread had come on the Bengals side. However, more money has been coming in on the Rams over the last few days. As of Friday morning, those figures were 58% of the bets and 57% of the money on the Bengals.

In addition to that new $500,000 bet, BetMGM has also received a $330,000 bet on the Rams -4 and a $165,000 bet on the Rams -3 in the first half. The biggest bet on the Bengals was a $200,000 wager on Cincinnati +4.5.

The Rams opened as 3.5-point Super Bowl favorites, but that spread moved to 4 and then 4.5 and is now back down to 4. The Rams are 7-10 ATS this season as a favorite, including a 1-1 mark in the postseason.

The Rams covered easily as 3-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild-card round but did not cover as 3.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game. The Rams won that contest, 20-17.

The total for Sunday night’s game opened at 49.5 but quickly ticked down to 48.5, where it has remained. According to BetMGM (as of Saturday morning), 59% of the bets and 58% of the money have come in on the over.