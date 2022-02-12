Super Bowl betting: Late action favors Rams but Bengals still getting majority of bets

Late Super Bowl bettors are favoring the Rams.

As of Friday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals were getting 58% of bets and 57% of the money bet on the spread for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI at BetMGM. The Bengals are still getting a majority of the bets and the money as four-point underdogs, but the percentage of bets on Los Angeles grew noticeably from Friday to Saturday.

The Rams are now getting 45% of bets and 46% of the handle. While that 3% increase may seem insignificant, it’s happened as most Super Bowl bets tend to be placed. According to BetMGM, the book sees most of its Super Bowl action on the weekend of the game.

That action on the Rams is also coming as the line moved down in the Bengals’ favor on Friday. Cincinnati had been a 4.5-point underdog for days after the line opened at 3.5. But the Rams might have suddenly become a more tantalizing bet for some bettors when the spread moved down.

The over/under for the game has been holding steady at 48.5 and doesn’t seem set to move before kickoff. Just over 50% of the money bet on the total is on the over. The Rams are currently -200 to win on the moneyline while the Bengals are +165 to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Cincinnati opened at +140 to win the Super Bowl while the Rams were -165 to win straight up after conference championship weekend.

How to bet on the Super Bowl

BetMGM has over 700 props available on the Super Bowl. You don't simply have to stick to game outcome bets. You can branch off into player scoring and yardage prop bets, game prop bets or even silly prop bets like the outcome of the opening coin toss and what color the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach will be. We have you covered if you need a betting guide for Sunday's game.